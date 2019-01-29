Indian women up against Australia in ICC T20 WC opener

-
ALSO READ
Australia to host newly renamed ICC T20 World Cup 2020
India to begin Women's T20 World Cup against defending champion Australia
Women's World T20: India continue winning run, beat Australia
Women's World T20: Windies outgun Bangladesh in low scoring affair
Deandra Dottin powers Windies to clinch Women's World T20 opener
-
The Indian women's cricket team will open its campaign at next year's Twenty20 Word Cup against defending champion Australia on February 21 in Sydney.
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will take place in Australia from February 21 to March 8 next year and the sport's world governing body released the fixtures for the big event on Tuesday.
The warm-up matches will take place from February 15 to 20 in Adelaide and Brisbane, before the tournament takes place across Sydney, Canberra, Perth and Melbourne.
After the clash against the home side, the Indian women will travel to Perth to take on a yet-to-be-decided qualifier on February 24, followed by a clash against New Zealand on February 27 in Melbourne.
At the same venue, the Indians will wind up their round-robin engagements with a match against Sri Lanka.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held on March 5 in Sydney while the summit clash has been kept for March 8 in Melbourne.
The Womens T20 World Cup Fixtures:
21 February, 2020: Australia v India, Spotless Stadium, Sydney
22 February, 2020: Windies v Qualifier 2, WACA, Perth; New Zealand v Sri Lanka, WACA, Perth
23 February, 2020: England v South Africa, WACA Perth
24 February, 2020: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Perth; India v Qualifier 1, WACA Perth (7.00pm)
26 February, 2020: England v Qualifier 2, Manuka Oval, Canberra; Windies v Pakistan, Manuka Oval, Canberra
27 February, 2020: India v New Zealand, Junction Oval, Melbourne; Australia v Qualifier 1, Manuka Oval, Canberra
28 February, 2020: South Africa v Qualifier 2, Manuka Oval, Canberra; England v Pakistan, Manuka Oval, Canberra
29 February, 2020: India v Sri Lanka, Junction Oval, Melbourne; South Africa v Pakistan, Spotless Stadium, Sydney.
1 March, 2020: South Africa v Pakistan, Spotless Stadium, Sydney; England v Windies, Spotless Stadium, Sydney
2 March, 2020: Sri Lanka v Qualifier 1, Junction Oval, Melbourne; Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval, Melbourne
3 March, 2020: Pakistan v Qualifier 2, Spotless Stadium, Sydney; Windies v South Africa, Spotless Stadium, Sydney
5 March, 2020: Semifinal 1, SCG, Sydney; Semifinal 2, SCG, Sydney
8 March, 2020: Final, MCG, Melbourne.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU