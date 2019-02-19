Indiannica Learning Organized a Parent Orientation Workshop at Shemford Futuristic School, Sultanpur, UP

/ -- Indiannica Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Publication Limited, formerly known as Encyclopaedia Britannica (India) Private Limited) organized a Parent Orientation Workshop at Shemford Futuristic School, Sultanpur, UP on 17th February, 2019. The workshop on 'How to motivate your child to shine like a star?' was conducted by Mr. Saurabh Beniwal, Head - Empowerment Initiative, Indiannica Pvt. Ltd.

It is to enrich experiences of all learners and make knowledge accessible to all. To achieve this mission, Indiannica Learning constantly strives to engage with schools, educators, and parents through the platform Engage and Evolve. The workshop by Mr. Beniwal is part of this endeavour.

Speaking about the session Ms. Indrani Maitra, (K-12), Indiannica Learning Private Limited, said, "At Indiannica Learning, we believe that parents are an intrinsic part of a child's learning process. We regularly engage and interact with teachers, parents, and educators across the country to discuss and understand the needs of learners and create learning solutions that cater to their needs. It is our mission to enrich the experiences of every learner and engaging with parents through such workshops is a small contribution by us in this ever changing and challenging field of "



The workshop was attended by over 1200 parents and teachers.

(a subsidiary of Navneet Limited, formerly known as Encyclopaedia Britannica (India) Private Limited), since its inception in 2009 has been a pioneer in products that promote knowledge and learning. The company has an extensive product catalogue comprising specialized consisting of textbooks, interactive student and resources, training materials, educational, instructional, and information products as well as We strongly involve ourselves with schools, parents, and educators, designing products for the 21st century classroom and today's home learning environments, while continuing our association with global educational publisher, Encyclopaedia Britannica as exclusive licensee of Encyclopaedia Britannica

https://www.indiannicalearning.com/



About Shemford Futuristic Schools



Shemford Futuristic Schools are a nation-wide chain of Senior Secondary Schools providing world-class to the children of our country. The school chain is owned & managed by a group of experienced educationists, who have been pioneers in the field of education for more than two decades. Shemford has 100+ branches spread across the length and breadth of the country, which offer both CBSE and ICSE board curriculum.

