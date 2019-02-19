In-form Djokovic wins a fourth Laureus, Woods too among big winners

star Novak Djokovic, record-breaking gymnast Biles, golfing legend and champion French team bagged the top honours at the 2019 Laureus World Awards here.

Djokovic fought off tough competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappe, and to win the Laureus 'World of the Year Award' on Monday night.

Djokovic, who won the last three Grand Slams including last month, after returning from elbow surgery, equalled the great by winning the top Laureus award for the fourth time. has won it a record five times.

"Last year was an incredible season for me, returning from to win and is something I'll remember forever. I am delighted and I would like to thank the for their support," said the Serbian.

The Laureus World Academy made up of 68 global sporting legends volunteered their time to vote for the winners in each shortlisted category which recognises sporting achievement in 2018.

The Awards were hosted by and featured entertainment from Jorja Smith.

Gymnast was crowned ' of the Year' after her record-breaking performance at the World Championships, in which she won four gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Biles, who also won the same Award in 2017, made history last year by becoming the first woman to win four all-around world championships. At just 21, she now has a record 14 career world titles.

World Cup winners became the first national team to win a second Team of the Year Award, fighting off competition from the world-leading teams across a range of including F1, and Real Madrid. French was in to accept the award on behalf of the team.

Japan's first Grand Slam star received the 'Breakthrough of the Year Award' for her victory in the US Open, where she defeated five-time Laureus Award winner

Osaka, 21, who is now number one in the world after recently winning the Australian Open, makes history as Japan's first Award winner.

Golfing star Woods won his third Laureus Award, after winning the ' of the Year' accolade in 2000 and 2001.

The American, who was not present, won the 'World Comeback of for winning the Tour Championship, his first win in 1,876 days. Indian was nominated in this category and she attended the ceremony.

The 17-year-old American snowboarding sensation Chloe Kim, who became the youngest woman to win a snowboarding gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games, won the 'Action Sportsperson of

Slovak alpine and her guide won the 'Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability' Award. They have become the most decorated Winter Paralympian pair in Pyeongchang with four gold medals in vision-impaired Downhill, Giant Slalom, Super Combined and Super-G, plus silver in Slalom.

Yuwa, a sport for development organisation that works in the rural region of in northern India, received the Laureus Sport for Good Award for their life-changing work in using to improve the lives of young girls from disadvantaged communities.

The recognised marathon world record breaker with

Kipchoge, who ran the fastest time ever in a marathon in with a time of 2 hours 1 min 39 seconds, broke the previous record by a massive 1 min 18 seconds.

received for his contribution to football during his 22 years as

Wenger received a of honour at the ceremony from and football legends Alessandro Del Piero, Luis Figo, Fabio Capello, Didier Deschamps, Cafu and

great Lindsey Vonn's incredible career was recognised by the Academy with

