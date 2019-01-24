IndiGo appoints aviation veteran Ronojoy Dutta as CEO

Aviation veteran has been appointed as of for a period of five years as it plans a major international expansion this year, the low-cost announced Thursday.

M Damodaran, former of (SEBI), has been appointed as of the Indigo's board of directors, the said.

Dutta would be taking the charge of from the company's co-founder and interim Rahul Bhatia, who stated Wednesday that the next phase of company's growth would come from international expansion.

Dutta was of United Airlines, where he worked for nearly twenty years, holding various senior leadership positions including senior Vice (VP) Planning, senior Maintenance, Finance and Information technology.

Dutta also served as the of Air for two years. Moreover, he was an to the restructuring of both and

" has had phenomenal success in establishing itself as a world class airline, and I am so very happy to be given this opportunity to be a part of it. is blessed to be operating in one of the highest growth economies of the world, and this opens up future opportunities for rapid growth," Dutta said Thursday.

InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo, Wednesday reported a 75 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 190.9 crore in the December quarter as high fuel prices and currency depreciation adversely impacted the bottomline. The had a profit after tax of Rs 762 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18?.

"Profitability was adversely impacted by high fuel prices and currency depreciation," the said yesterday in a presentation to analysts and institutional investors.

While answering analysts' questions during post-results conference call Wednesday, Bhatia said: "We have a huge advantage in going international in that we are going there on single-aisle planes...In those (international) markets where we are going to fly with our single-aisle low-cost strategy, we will have huge profit margins. So, we are very excited about our growth opportunities internationally.

