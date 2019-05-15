Two men nabbed by PCR staff for firing in air under the influence of alcohol

Two men were arrested after a brief chase when they allegedly fired in the air while drinking alcohol, officials said Wednesday.

Police said a PCR staff, who was on his way to Bharthal village on Tuesday night in connection with a case suddenly heard gunshots.

He saw the shots being fired by occupants of a car coming from Bijwasan.

On spotting the PCR, the accused fled towards Bharthal.

After chasing them for around 3-4 kilometers, the PCR staff intercepted the car, a said.

The PCR van was also damaged as the vehicle driven by the accused hit the van.

Two people Subhash and Monu were apprehended while the third person - Meenu Pehlwan managed to escape with the pistol, he said.

The accused were under the influence of when they opened fire in the air, he added.

Three fired cartridges were recovered from the place of incident, police said, adding a case has been registered and efforts are being on to nab the third accused.

