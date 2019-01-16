JUST IN
Indonesia vows to push Palestinian rights on Security Council

AFP  |  Jakarta 

Indonesia will do everything possible to advance the rights of Palestinians when it assumes its position on the United Nations Security Council, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Ministry official Febrian Ruddyard said the world's largest Muslim-majority country would make sure issues facing the Palestinians were not buried, and it would offer unwavering support for their bid to become a full member of the UN.

Palestinians have the status of non-member observer state at the world body. Full membership would amount to international recognition of Palestinian statehood.

"We have always reiterated that once we are elected we will push the Palestine issue in any form," Ruddyard said.

Indonesia would prioritise the rights of refugees, woman and children, but influencing the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital would be hard, he said.

Indonesia, along with Germany, Belgium, South Africa and the Dominican Republic, started a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council this year.

