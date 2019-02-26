Lima Group urges ICC to declare Venezuela aid blockade 'crime against humanity'

The of Latin American countries and on Monday urged the to declare Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro's refusal to allow in humanitarian aid a "crime against humanity."



The group of allies of hit out at "the serious humanitarian situation in Venezuela, the violence of Maduro's criminal regime against the civilian population and the negation of access to international aid."



But it rejected the use of force to achieve a democratic transition in the South American country.

Guaido, who was accepted as Venezuela's re



presentative to the group, and US Vice attended the meeting in the Colombian capital.

In its final statement, the group said "the transition to democracy must be conducted peacefully by Venezuelans within the framework of the constitution and international law, supported by political and diplomatic measures, without the use of force."



It also hit out at "serious and credible threats" made against Guaido, who has been recognised by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's after declaring Maduro a usurper over his disputed re-election in May.

Colombia's said "any violent actions against Guaido, his wife or family" would be met with a collective response from the through "legal and political mechanisms."



While there was unity in Bogota, the itself is divided.

Made up of 14 countries, four of those, including Mexico, weren't present at the meeting.

has led a band within the group that has abstained from its tougher stances against Maduro and his government, although without directly opposing them.

is suffering a humanitarian crisis marked by shortages of and medicine -- problems exacerbated by hyperinflation, which has rendered salaries and savings worthless.

Guaido has launched a bid to topple Maduro and set up a transitional ahead of new elections.

