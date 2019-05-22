Indra Nooyi receives honorary degree from Yale University for achievements in business

Former chairman and was presented with an honorary degree by the prestigious Yale University, her alma mater, in recognition of her achievements in business and for being a global role model who encouraged women and girls to see themselves as top corporate executives.

Nooyi, who received a degree in Master of Public and Private Management from the university's in 1980, was presented with the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

"Intrepid trailblazer, you have led with purpose, ascending the corporate ladder and encouraging women and girls to picture themselves in the C-suite. With brilliance and fortitude, you have embraced change, seized opportunities, and set an enduring example of success," stated the citation for at the university-wide commencement ceremony on May 20.

"Global role model, in recognition of your achievements in business and for society, we are honoured to present you with your second Yale degree, Doctor of Humane Letters," it added.

In a tweet, said she is honoured to receive the degree from a university that has played a significant role in her career.

"To receive this recognition is a profound honour and it is made all the more meaningful coming from a university that instilled in me so many of the values that drive my work. I am grateful to join the remarkable group of 2019 honourees who exemplify the spirit of @Yale," she tweeted.

Nooyi was among 11 individuals to be presented with the honorary degrees for achieving distinction in their fields.

Others who received the honorary degrees included and feminist activist Gloria Steinem, Cynthia Moss, and philanthropist Strive Masiyiwa and

In 2006, Nooyi became the first woman to helm the global and She stepped down in October 2 last year as PepsiCo's CEO, after 24 years with the company, the last 12 as of the global

She is celebrated for her leadership and her commitment to helping women achieve success.

Nooyi was recently elected to the board of Amazon, on whose audit compensation committee she sits. She is a member of the board of trustees and of the

She is also an of the and at Schlumberger, an oilfield services company, on whose board she serves.

One of 25 women to have led a Fortune 500 company, Nooyi has appeared frequently on the Forbes and Fortune rankings of the world's most powerful women.

