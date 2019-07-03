Inspired by Jason Statham, Akshay pulls off #BottleCapChallenge

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has tried his "kick" at the the #BottleCapChallenge.

The trend, which went viral after Hollywood action star Jason Statham's flawless execution, caught the eye of Akshay, who is known as India's very own action icon.

#BottleCapChallenge entails a performer to uncap a bottle with a back-spin kick, not their hands.

Akshay posted a slow-motion video of him successfully pulling off the stunt on Twitter on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old actor called upon others to also try the trick as well.

"#BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol @JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation," Akshay wrote alongside the video.

Statham was challenged by American singer John Mayer who had successfully pulled off the trick. A video proof of the same was shared by the "Clarity" hitmaker on Instagram.

"First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed, and challenged me. I now challenge @jasonstatham. #bottlecapchallenge," Mayer wrote in the caption.

Statham accepted the singer's dare and shared a video on the social media platform in which he perfectly performs the trick. He may not have started the trend but it was "Hobbs & Shaw" actor video that went viral on social media.

"#bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted @erlsn.acr. This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we've seen do push ups badly," the actor wrote.

He also challenged filmmaker Guy Ritchie and mixed martial artiste James Moontasri for the same.

