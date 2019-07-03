Two labourers killed after wall collapses in Rajasthan

Two labourers, including a woman, were killed after a wall of an under construction temple collapsed in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said Wednesday.

The 10-feet high wall of a temple in Lunawas village in Pali district was apparently collapsed due to rains on Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Hafeez (45) and Harsha Dewasi (20), they said.

The bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem examinations on Wednesday, police said.

A case under CrPc section 174 (unnatural death) has been registered and the temple trust administration is being interrogated, they said.

