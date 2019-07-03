Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge, drives inspiration from 'idol' Jason Statham

Known for his fitness regimes and doing something unique, Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar recently left his fans amazed by taking up the #BottleCapChallenge.

The actor took inspiration from his "action idol" Jason Statham who performed the challenge where the person doing needs to uncap a bottle with his kick without even letting the bottle move a bit. However, the bottle stayed in its place while Akshay uncapped the same perfectly.

Uploading the video on his Instagram, the 51-year-old actor wrote, "I couldn't resist the Bottle Cap Challenge. Inspired by my action idol Jason Statham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This," the 51-year-old actor wrote while setting major fitness goals.

Apart from the actor, several Hollywood stars have opted for the challenge. One of the first one to do it was businessman Errolson Hugh, followed by American singer-songwriter John Mayer.

Later, Hollywood star Jason Statham took up the challenge and nailed it perfectly. Doing the challenge with utmost perfection, he shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "bottle cap challenge. Challenge accepted Errolson Hugh. This thing landed on my head from John Mayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we've seen do push-ups badly. All yours Guy Ritchie and jmoontasri."

Meanwhile, Akshay who is known for performing daredevil stunts recently stunned fans shared a behind-the-scenes making of action-packed upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi', pushing the limits many notches higher with his stunts.

The actor in the video can be seen performing some jaw-dropping action sequences.

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in 'Sooryavanshi' where he will be seen essaying the role of a super cop. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and this is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project.

After the success of 'Simmba' and 'Singham', Rohit has expanded his cop universe with 'Sooryavanshi'. Akshay's entry was teased in the climax of 'Simmba' as an Anti-Terror Squad chief.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)