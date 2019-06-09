Dwayne Johnson reveals scene which is no longer part of 'Hobbs & Shaw'

For all the 'Fast and Furious' fans awaiting the release of the next in the franchise, ' and Shaw', has revealed an action sequence which no longer is part of the film.

While 'Fast and Furious' is all about speed, cars, and obviously action, fans won't get to see Johnson biting a bad guy's eye out. Giving his fans a little taste of behind the scenes from his upcoming film, Johnson shared a clip on where he is seen fighting off a man.

Accompanying the video with a long post describing the 'savagery' shot in Samoa, he revealed the scene which has been removed from the film.

"A lil' behind the scenes taste of the & savagery that takes place in SAMOA. This bludgeoning will be in the film, but unfortunately the scene where I bite the bad guy's eye out and spit it on the dirt didn't make it," Johnson wrote.

He also explained the reason behind the removal of the scene and added, "MPAA ratings board forbid us to show it because it was too violent. True story."

Johnson went on to write, "Plus, anytime you see a Samoan in a fight wearing their Lava Lava (traditional fabric I'm wearing around my waist) you know the other person is getting fucked up."

He thanked the soul of the stunts - his stunts man.

"Much love and respect to my brother rosskohnstam who commits with no pads, takes my spine buster and smacks his head on the earth like a fucking champ," he concluded the post.

' and Shaw' marks the ninth film in the franchise and stars Johnson as and as

Also playing a part in the film is Idris Elba, as a criminal mastermind who is looking for a virus, which can erase half the population and as sister who stole the virus from Elba.

'Hobbs and Shaw' is being helmed by and written by and will hurtle action around the globe from LA to and from the toxic land of to the beauty of Samoa.

The ninth film in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise is slated to hit the theatres on August 2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)