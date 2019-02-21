Intellect Design Arena to provide digital solution to HUDCO

-
ALSO READ
HUDCO selects Intellect for providing integrated lending and ERP solution
HUDCO jumps after robust Q1 results
HUDCO Q3 profit up 27% to Rs 328 cr
Housing & Urban Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 26.90% in the December 2018 quarter
Tripura to take Rs 200 crore loan from HUDCO, LIC
-
: Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a specialist in financial technology across banking and insurance sectors, Thursday said it has been selected by Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) for integrated lending and ERP solutions.
HUDCO is a wholly-owned entity of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
The partnership between Intellect Design Arena and HUDCO includes provision of digital lending, treasury, general ledger and integrated accounting, procurement management among others, city-based Intellect said in a statement here.
"We take pride to have been chosen as the strategic partner for HUDCO, a premier national-level techno-financial organisation," Intellect Design Arena Ltd president (APAC, South Asia, Middle East and Africa) K Srinivasan said in the statement.
"We believe Intellect will play a significant role in driving HUDCO's digital transformation agenda contributing to the Digital India vision", he said.
Commenting on the partnership with Intellect, HUDCO's CMD Ravi Kanth said, "This partnership gives momentum to the Digital India initiative as we aspire to promote technology and Digital India in our operations".
"Looking ahead for a more agile and flexible operations we chose Intellect for its next-gen technology to implement an integrated large-scale ERP solution that will give greater visibility for the management," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU