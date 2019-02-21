Intellect Design Arena to provide digital solution to HUDCO

: Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a specialist in across and insurance sectors, Thursday said it has been selected by (HUDCO) for integrated lending and ERP solutions.

HUDCO is a wholly-owned entity of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The partnership between Intellect Design Arena and HUDCO includes provision of digital lending, treasury, general ledger and integrated accounting, among others, city-based Intellect said in a statement here.

"We take pride to have been chosen as the strategic for HUDCO, a national-level techno-financial organisation," (APAC, South Asia, and Africa) K Srinivasan said in the statement.

"We believe Intellect will play a significant role in driving HUDCO's digital transformation agenda contributing to the Digital India vision", he said.

Commenting on the partnership with Intellect, HUDCO's CMD said, "This partnership gives momentum to the Digital India initiative as we aspire to promote technology and Digital India in our operations".

"Looking ahead for a more agile and flexible operations we chose Intellect for its next-gen technology to implement an integrated large-scale ERP solution that will give greater visibility for the management," he said.

