International group asks Pakistan to release journalist

-
ALSO READ
Pak dissidents condemn excessive use of force against Pashtun protesters
Pashtuns support freedom of Baloch from Pakistan
Pashtun Council Canada holds protest to condemn killing of prominent activist by Pak
Pakistan Army warns Pashtun Tahafuz Movement
Pakistan police arrest Pashtun rights activist after rally
-
An international organization that advocates for the rights of journalists has urged Pakistan to immediately release a reporter who was arrested for his coverage of this week's violent clash between minority Pashtuns and troops in a northwestern region near the Afghan border.
The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based group, in Tuesday's statement says Gohar Wazir, a reporter working for the private TV station Khyber News, was detained in the town of Bannu after reporting on the demonstration of the Pashtun Protection Movement, a group campaigning against the perceived high-handedness by security forces.
The arrest came days after the group led by two lawmakers clashed with troops at an army post in the North Waziristan district, setting off a shootout that wounded five troops and killed three activists.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU