International group asks Pakistan to release journalist

An international organization that advocates for the rights of journalists has urged to immediately release a who was arrested for his coverage of this week's violent clash between minority and troops in a northwestern region near the Afghan border.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based group, in Tuesday's statement says Gohar Wazir, a working for the private TV station Khyber News, was detained in the town of after reporting on the demonstration of the Pashtun Protection Movement, a group campaigning against the perceived high-handedness by security forces.

The arrest came days after the group led by two lawmakers clashed with troops at an army post in the district, setting off a shootout that wounded five troops and killed three activists.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)