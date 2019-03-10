Intruding UAV shot down in Rajasthan: Sources

A unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) which intruded into Rajasthan's was shot down by the on Saturday, defence sources said.

"One UAV intrusion in sector around 7.30 pm. The drone was engaged and brought down," a defence source said. No further details were shared.

On March 4, a fighter jet of the shot down a Pakistani military drone in Bikaner sector of the Indo-Pak border using an air-to-air missile. Another Pakistani drone was shot down by on February 27 along Indo-Pak border in Kutch in

The downing of the drones came in the midst of heightened tension between and after IAF struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot and subsequent retaliation by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)