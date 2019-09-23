JUST IN
Sonia Gandhi, ex-PM Manmohan Singh visit Tihar jail to meet P Chidambaram

Chidambaram has been lodged in the Tihar Jail since September 5

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday visited the Tihar Jail to meet P Chidambaram who has been lodged there in connection with the INX media case, sources said.

The two Congress leaders were accompanied by Karti Chidambaram, the former Finance minister's son who is also a Lok Sabha MP, the sources said.
First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 09:25 IST

