Sonia Gandhi, ex-PM Manmohan Singh visit Tihar jail to meet P Chidambaram

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday visited the Tihar Jail to meet P Chidambaram who has been lodged there in connection with the INX media case, sources said.
Chidambaram has been lodged in the Tihar Jail since September 5.
The two Congress leaders were accompanied by Karti Chidambaram, the former Finance minister's son who is also a Lok Sabha MP, the sources said.
