Another milestone for MSD: CSK skipper is now most successful keeper in IPL history

skipper on Sunday became the most successful wicket-keeper in the history of IPL by taking his dismissals tally to 132, surpassing his teammate

Dhoni, who took two catches in the IPL final against Mumbai Indians, has now taken 94 catches and 38 stumpings.

Karthik has 131 dismissals to his credit while has 90 scalps behind the stumps.

Dhoni reached the milestone with a diving catch off to dismiss his opposite number Before that he took a dolly off Shardul Thakur's bowling to remove

