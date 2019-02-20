IPS officer says given 'dead-end postings' for holding politicians accountable, suspended by UP govt

The government has suspended a senior for allegedly making controversial remarks in an interview to a website and unauthorised absence from duty, prompting a colleague to seek intervention of

Jasvir Singh, a 1992-batch officer, posted as general, rules and manual, was suspended on February 14 after the interview to the portal, according to website.

In the interview on January 30, the ADG had purportedly said he was given "dead-end postings" in his career after he tried to hold politicians and ministers accountable.

He claimed he had done actual police work for only "six months" in his 26-year-long career.

(Home) said, "Yes, the ADG has been suspended for violating code of conduct."



"Action was initiated against the ADG for making controversial statements in an interview and for his unauthorised absence from duty since February 4. The went on leave without getting it sanctioned from competent authorities."



During his 16-day stint as of Police in 2002, Singh had initiated proceedings to invoke the National Security Act against present chief and then Gorakhpur in a case dealing with violation of prohibitory orders in 1995.

He was removed from his post after this.

In 2003, as SP of UP Police's food cell, he accused then Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, of corruption in the in Lakhimpur Kheri.

After suspension of the officer, another wrote a letter to IPS Association to call a meeting of the association to discuss the issue of transparency in service related matters of IPS officers.

Thakur said Singh was suspended on Feb 14 but this did not become public till Feb 19.

"When today every service related order of IPS officers is immediately relayed through WhatsApp and email, non-appearance of this news in public about suspension of a senior is certainly unusual," he said.

He requested the association for an open discussion on the issue of transparency and uniformity in service related matters of IPS officers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)