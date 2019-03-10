Iran demands Pakistan acts 'decisively against terrorists'

Iran's has demanded act "decisively against anti-Iranian terrorists" in a phone call with the country's premier, said, a month after a bloody attack on security forces.

says a Pakistani suicide bomber was behind the February 13 attack that killed 27 Revolutionary Guards in its volatile southeastern province of Sistan-

A Sunni group, (Army of Justice), which says operates mostly out of bases in neighbouring Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the blast.

has accused and intelligence agency of sheltering the jihadists and summoned the country's in the wake of the attack.

Rouhani in the phone conversation Saturday evening with Pakistani called to maintain good ties and pointed the finger of blame at Tehran's traditional regional and international foes.

"We shouldn't allow decades of friendship and brotherhood between the two be affected by terrorist groupuscules that we both know from where they are being armed and financed," Rouhani said, according to a government statement.

The Iranian was alluding to the and Israel, as well as and the United Arab Emirates, which it accuses of aiding groups responsible for attacks from Pakistani soil.

February's bombing was the latest of numerous attacks on Iran's security forces and officials in Sistan-Baluchistan, where the minority Sunni Baluchis accuse the authorities of discrimination.

