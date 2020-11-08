Iran's president calls on Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal

-
ALSO READ
Iran says won't accept demands beyond nuclear deal as IAEA head visits
US will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapon, says Kamala Harris
Biden administration will place 'high priority' on boosting India-US ties
US elections: Biden will be a better foreign policy president, survey says
Germany and Israel agree that Iran arms embargo must be extended
-
Iran's president called on President-elect Joe Biden to compensate for past mistakes and return the US to Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a state-run news agency reported on Sunday.
Hassan Rouhani's comments mark the highest-level response from Iran to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris clinching the November 3 election.
Now, an opportunity has come up for the next US administration to compensate for past mistakes and return to the path of complying with international agreements through respect of international norms, the state-run IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.
Under President Donald Trump, tensions between the US and Iran have escalated, reaching fever-pitch earlier this year. One of Trump's signature foreign policy moves was unilaterally withdrawing the US from Iran's nuclear deal in 2018, which had seen Tehran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
The US has since reimposed punishing sanctions on Iran that have crippled its economy, which was further battered by the coronavirus outbreak. In an effort to pressure Europe to find a way around the sanctions, Iran has slowly abandoned the limits of the nuclear deal.
The people of Iran, though their heroic resistance against the imposed economic war, proved that the US maximum pressure policy was doomed to fail, Rouhani said.
He added Iran considers constructive engagement with the world as a strategy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU