Iran welcomes new EU trade entity as 'first step'

on Thursday cautiously welcomed as a "first step" the expected launch of an EU trade entity aimed at saving Iran's nuclear deal by bypassing US sanctions.

The special payment mechanism "is the first step within the set of commitments the Europeans have made to which I hope will be fully implemented and not be incomplete", said Abbas Araghchi, according to state agency

The formal announcement of the new payment vehicle is expected to be made on Thursday afternoon by the German, French and British foreign ministers in

The entity, registered in with German governance and from all three countries, will allow to trade with EU companies despite reimposing US sanctions after pulled out of the 2015 accord.

The three countries are the European parties to the landmark deal that curbed Tehran's nuclear ambitions in return for sanctions relief. The new European scheme called INSTEX -- short for Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges -- was originally intended to allow to sell to the EU on a barter basis.

But, with currently buying very little Iranian crude, it is now aimed at small- and medium-sized companies.

Iran is hoping that INSTEX will allow the Europeans to meet Tehran's trade demands and keep the nuclear deal afloat.

"This entity has been in principle designed for sanctioned goods," Araghchi said.

He denied claims by some in Iran that sanctioned goods would not be traded by INSTEX.

"Some have said that this entity has been designed for non-sanctioned goods such as food, etc. It is possible that the beginning of activities might be with these goods until a mechanism for payments takes form," he said. "But in principle this entity would (only) be useful for sanctioned goods and the objective of the entity is for sanctioned goods," Araghchi added.

Earlier on Thursday, the of the conservative Javan daily, panned INSTEX as an " for food" programme and warned the government not to "try to deceive the people and take credit".

But Heshamtollah Falahatpisheh, a prominent MP and head of parliament's influential national security and foreign policy commission, hailed the entity.

"The registration of the financial channel between Iran and is a great victory," he said.

It "strengthens the Islamic republic of Iran's clout in international politics".

