Five held for burning Mahatma Gandhi's effigy, enact his assassination: Police

Five people have been arrested for allegedly burning an of Mahatma Gandhi, in an enactment of his on his death anniversary, officials said Thursday.

The suspects, allegedly belonging to the right-wing All India Hindu Mahasabha, fired at the before setting it ablaze on Wednesday, police said.

They shouted slogans against Gandhi and in praise of his killer Nathu during the act, a video which surfaced later suggested.

The charges against the men include promoting hatred and disrupting harmony, police said.

A purported video of the enactment of Gandhi's was circulated on social media, with the right wing-group drawing massive condemnation.

Police Wednesday registered a case against 13 people, including the group's Puja Shakun Pandey, who was seen firing at the in the video, the officials said.

"We are taking this matter seriously and action will be taken against all those found guilty," Aligarh's of Police said.

Two of the accused, Manoj, who had set the effigy on fire, and Abhishek were arrested Wednesday, another said.

"This morning, we arrested Gajendra, who is locally called 'Vakil saheb'. He had also opened fire at the effigy along with Pandey," of Police told

"Two more accused were arrested later this evening. They have been identified as Harishankar Sharma and Rajeev, the tall man with a beard and black jacket, as seen in the footage," he said.

They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 147, 148, 149 (related to rioting), Jadaun said.

SSP Kulhary said a police post in-charge has been suspended and the episode appears to be a "failure" of the local intelligence unit.

"The officials concerned have been asked for a response over this," he told a private channel.

The SSP said the group had carried out the act in their private premise and not in a public case and had itself circulated the video on

Meanwhile, the website of the All India Hindu Mahasabha was reportedly hacked Thursday evening by a group calling itself 'Kerala Cyber Warriors'.

"Gandhi ji always remained an inspiration for people globally to follow right path, the path of non-violence in all their actions. Nobody can hurt me with my permission. An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind. (sic)," read messages on website.

