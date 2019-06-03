Irani takes charge of WCD Ministry; vows to create better tomorrow for women & children

Monday took charge as the Union Women and and vowed to fulfil her commitment towards empowering women and creating a better tomorrow for children.

She was welcomed by senior officials of the ministry and in the WCD Ministry Debashree Chaudhuri.

Soon after assuming charge, Irani held a meeting with all senior officials of the ministry.

"Grateful to PM for reposing his faith and giving me an opportunity to contribute to the well-being of children & foster Women-led Development. We will continue to fulfil our commitment towards empowering women and creating a better tomorrow for our children(sic)," she said in a tweet soon after assuming charge and posted pictures of her meeting the officials.

The has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the government.

She had met her predecessor on Saturday to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them.

Irani emerged as a 'giant slayer' after defeating in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

