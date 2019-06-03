JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top news of today: Apple's WWDC, DU PG admission, 17th Lok Sabha & more
Business Standard

Vadra can travel abroad after court gives approval but conditions apply

The court, however, did not allow Vadra, brother-in law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to go to London

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Businessman Robert Vadra arrives to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case probe, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Representative Image

A Delhi court Monday allowed Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad for six weeks.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed him to travel to US and the Netherlands for six weeks and asked him to submit his travel schedule.

The court, however, did not allow Vadra, brother-in law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to go to London.

During the arguments, Vadra's counsel KTS Tulsi told the court that Vadra will not go to London, as per his earlier prayer, if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had an objection.

Solicitor Gen Tushar Mehta and advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, had opposed Vadra's plea in which he had sought permission to travel to the UK and other countries citing health reasons.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 12:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU