If has to compete with in Latin America, then it has to be "absolutely active" in the region, Argentine said Monday.

has been in the region for over two decades now and pumps a lot of financial resources, aided with technology, in the Latin American countries, he said.

" has to be absolutely active in The Chinese have been in the region for many years already, for almost 20 years.

" is doing something relevant not only for Argentina, but also for all Latin American countries. China comes with an idea, the project they want to develop, they come up with money. That is extremely important because we are all lagging behind in financing," Faurie said in response to a question on what should in do at a time when China has already spread its influence in the continent.

Faurie said if India is slated to be one of the top three economies in next two decades, then it has to "assume the role it would like to have".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)