JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

HAL signs MoU with Central PWD for works at chopper factory

Godfrey Phillips to divest its stake in Gopal Krishna Infrastructure & Real Estate
Business Standard

Isha Foundation contributes Rs 50 lakh to martyrs' families

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

: Isha Foundation Friday contributed Rs 50 lakh for the welfare of the families of CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

"It is upon the foundation of service and sacrifice of the brave soldiers that all our activities and achievements rest," Isha founder Sadhuguru Jaggi Vasudev said in a statement while speaking of the valour and sacrifice of the young men and women who guard the nation.

Isha works closely with the armed and para-military forces and also conducts several yoga programmes specially designed for men and women in various forces, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements