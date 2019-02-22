Isha Foundation contributes Rs 50 lakh to martyrs' families

: Foundation Friday contributed Rs 50 lakh for the welfare of the families of CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the terror attack on February 14.

"It is upon the foundation of service and sacrifice of the brave soldiers that all our activities and achievements rest," founder said in a statement while speaking of the valour and sacrifice of the young men and women who guard the nation.

works closely with the armed and para-military forces and also conducts several yoga programmes specially designed for men and women in various forces, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)