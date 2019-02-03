Ishan Kishan takes BPXI to 134/5 on Day 1

Skipper came to the rescue of his side with an unbeaten 40 to enable XI reach 134 for 5 at stumps on the opening day of the warm-up match against England Lions here Sunday.

Sent into bat, England Lions declared their innings at 145 for 6 in 60 overs.

Ankit Rajpoot did most of the damage for the Board President, returning with figures of 4/22.

was the top scorer (40 not out) for the Lions while opener contributed 38 runs.

Ben Duckett, who has opened for England in Tests, fell to a second-ball duck, leg-before wicket to Rajpoot. Skipper Sam Billings, who enjoyed a good run in the unofficial limited-overs series against 'A', was also dismissed for a duck.

In reply, XI was in trouble at 7 for 2, losing Dhruv Shorey (5) and (0) before Akshath Reddy (14) and Siddesh (27) steadied the ship with a 35-run partnership.

Kishan then took over and stitched useful partnerships with and (26, 25 balls).

Brief scores: England Lions 145 for 6 in 60 overs ( 40 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 4 for 20) vs XI 134 for 5 in 30 overs ( 40 batting).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)