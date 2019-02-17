Pak briefs African and SCO envoys about situation after Pulwama attack

Sunday briefed from African and the Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries about the situation after the terror attack in that killed 41 CRPF soldiers.

held a briefing for envoys of 25 countries, including from P5 nations -- US, China, Russia, the UK and -- in on Friday to highlight Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

Foreign Office Sunday said that briefing by to resident regarding attack continued at the

Faisal said the Indian allegations were baseless and "aggressive rhetoric" by was "counterproductive and threat to regional peace."



While briefing the from SCO states on attack, "she recalled familiar pattern of blaming instantly after such incidents without investigation," he said.

The SCO was founded at a summit in in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, and and Pakistan became its members in 2017.

The briefings were launched soon after the Pulwama attack to ward off criticism at the global level, as India blamed Pakistani elements for the attack.

So far briefings for from the P5 nations, non-permanent members of the UNSC, EU members and other European countries had been arranged, Pakistani officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)