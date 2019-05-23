Netanyahu congratulates close friend Modi on election victory

Israeli Thursday became the first world leader to congratulate his counterpart for scripting an "impressive victory" in the and vowed to strengthen their "great friendship" as well as bilateral ties.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 292 seats while the trailed far behind with 51, according to trends released by the for all 542 seats that went to polls.

"Sincerely greetings to you, my friend @Narendramodi, for your impressive victory in the elections!," tweeted in Hebrew and Hindi.

"The election results are another confirmation of your leadership and the way you lead the world's greatest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and and and lead it to new heights," he tweeted.

Modi and share a good rapport.

Netanyahu visited in January 2018 while Modi travelled to in 2017, becoming the first Indian to tour the Jewish state, where Netanyahu received him at the airport.

