Israeli forces kill two Palestinian 'assailants' in Wbank:police

-
ALSO READ
Israeli troops kill Palestinian after attempted stabbing
Palestinian attacks Israeli soldier in Hebron, is shot dead: army
Clashes after Israel closes Palestinian school: reports
Israeli troops kill Palestinian after suspected car ramming
Israel charges Jewish teen over Palestinian's killing
-
Israeli forces on Monday shot and killed two Palestinians after they ran over troops in the occupied West Bank, injuring a soldier and a border policeman, police and the army said.
The army said security forces opened fire at three Palestinian assailants "neutralising two of them and lightly injuring a third" while police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said two of the Palestinians were killed.
"Assailants ran over a number of soldiers who had stopped at the side of the road on their way out of the village," of Kafr Nama, northwest of Ramallah, an English-language military statement said.
"An (army) officer was severely injured and a Border Police soldier was lightly injured as a result," the army said.
"An initial inquiry indicates that the incident was a terror attack," it added.
Rosenfeld said that the policeman injured in the pre-dawn attack had already been released from hospital.
Kafr Nama's mayor said that troops were leaving the village on foot after an operation to arrest a Palestinian suspect there when the incident occurred.
He did not know the identities of the Palestinians allegedly involved and said they may have come from outside the village.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU