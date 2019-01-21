It's a fake cop: Japan gold robbers get jail terms

Thieves who dressed up as police officers to con victims out of nearly 160 kilogrammes of gold worth $7 million were handed lengthy prison sentences on Monday.

In 2016, the three fake cops stopped a group of men carrying briefcases with gold bars worth 750 million yen in the southern city of and ordered them to hand them over, telling them they knew the gold had been smuggled.

Apparently taken in by the disguise, the victims gave the pretend police what they asked for and simply watched as they drove off.

On Monday, the district court ordered "a seven-year jail term for 36-year-old and 5.5 years in prison for Takahiro Shirane, 28, and Takumi Uchida, 26", a told AFP.

The heist happened as the men were on their way to sell the 160 kilogrammes of gold. The men who were robbed later told the real police they had bought the the day before.

Initially police said the haul was worth 600 million yen, but it later transpired the gold had a value of 750 million yen, according to

In 2017, three masked robbers in snatched a suitcase stuffed with 380 million yen in cash from a who had just withdrawn the money from a to purchase gold bars.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)