It's a serious responsibility, will do my best: Sriram Panchu on Ayodhya meditation

Sriram Panchu, named by the as a member of the panel to mediate the Ram Janmabhoomi- land dispute, on Friday said the court had given him "a serious" responsibility and he would do his best.

"It is a very serious responsibility given to me by the Honourable I will do my best," he said in a brief statement here.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Ranjan Gogoi, referred the politically sensitive case for mediation on Friday and appointed a three-member panel for the purpose, asking it to complete the process within eight weeks.

Panchu, a of the Madras High Court, is a pioneer in the mediation movement.

Founder of the country's first court-annexed mediation centre -- The Mediation Chambers -- in the in 2005, he has authored books on mediation, including a comprehensive manual -- Mediation: Practice and Law.

Panchu has mediated a number of cases, including the one involving the boundary dispute between and

