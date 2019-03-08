Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

on Friday lodged a FIR against "unidentified pilots" of the (IAF) for bombing and destroying 19 trees in the area, according to a media report, days after launched a preemptive strike against the Jaish-e-Mohammed's largest training camp in the country.

The First Information Report was filed by the forestry department on Friday against pilots of the (IAF) for bombing and destroying trees in the area, the Express reported.

The FIR, registered against "unidentified IAF pilots", also details the damage suffered by 19 trees after the Indian fighter jets "hastily dropped their payload", it says.

On March 26, said IAF jets, in the face of imminent danger, launched a preemptive strike on in Pakistan's province.

"In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, struck the biggest training in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated," said in a statement in

He said the at Balakot was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, the of Masood Azhar, the of JeM.

The Express report said also plans to lodge a complaint against at the United Nations, accusing of "eco-terrorism".

The Indian warplanes bombed Jabba Top, a hilly forest area near the northern town of Balakot, about 40km from Pakistan-occupied (PoK).

Pakistan's had said Indian jets bombed a "forest reserve" and the government was undertaking an environmental impact assessment, which will be the basis of a complaint at the and other forums, the report said.

"What happened over there is environmental terrorism," Aslam said, adding that dozens of pine trees had been felled. "There has been serious environmental damage," Aslam was quoted as saying.

The states that "destruction of the environment, not justified by military necessity and carried out wantonly, is clearly contrary to existing international law", the report quoted the resolution 47/37 as saying.

