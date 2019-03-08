9 yr-old novelist from Maharashtra toast of school in Tanzania

A nine-year-old boy hailing from has become the of his school in Tanzania, after penning a 197-page novel.

Atharv Shinde, whose father is an on deputation in the African country, studies at the in Arusha and hails from Satara.

Atharv has spun a tale about a school boy whose life changes after he confronts his school bullies.

The novel, The Behemoths: End of Warbringer, is aimed at the pre-teen and young adult audience, Atharv told from

His school authorities in honoured the young writer at the book launch event on Thursday. "All students and their parents were present," the 4th standard student said.

The novel's launch by the was followed by an interaction with the young author, who said the book is available online from retailers and

It is available in paperback and format, said Atharv, who confessed he loves chocolates, ice cream and cricket more than writing.

"It feels nice to see the books cover with my name on it," he gushes and recalls finishing off a 700-page book, The Magic Faraway Tree Collection by Enid Blyton, before turning five.

"After reading books by R L Stine, and R L Ullman, I got inspired by their style and thought I could do the same. So I did it," he said.

"Now that my book is published, my classmates taunt me about getting an author-signed copy," says Atharv, adding he has already started working on his second novel.

