IT to be used extensively in data collection works: DG

: Information Technology tools will be used extensively in data collection and compilation works for the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises 2019, according to Vijay Kumar, Director General, National Statistical Office, New Delhi.

This would help in maintaining the quality of data and early release of survey results in public domain, Kumar said on Monday in his address at the regional training conference for Central and State government officials here who have been assigned the field work of Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises.

NSO is in the process of launching new surveys apart from its regular surveys meeting the requirements of government, data users, planners and researchers.

The National Statistical Office under Ministry of Statistics and programme implementation is launching Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises 2019 from October one to March 31 next year.

The survey will collect vital data on details of non-agricultural establishments engaged in manufacturing, trade and other service sector, a government press release said.

The survey will throw light on important sector of economy and the information collected will be used for policy planning, mid-course corrections in the existing developmental programmes of central and state governments, private sector, NGOs, etc.

Ramachandran V, Director General, Department of Economics and Statistics, Govt of Kerala, and Mohammed Yasir, Joint Director, Data Quality Assurance Division, Kolkata attended the function.

Sunitha Bhaskar, Deputy Director General, NSSO (FOD) Kerala & Lakshadweep, introduced the subjects of coverage to officials in the training conference.

