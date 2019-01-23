ITC clocks 4 pc rise in Q3 profit at Rs 3,209 cr

Diversified group ITC on Wednesday reported 3.84 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 3,209.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,090.20 crore in October-December quarter a year ago, ITC said in a BSE filing.

Gross revenue from sales was up 15.09 per cent to Rs 11,340.15 crore as against Rs 9,852.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 7,446.46 crore as against Rs 6,377.90 crore in the December quarter of 2017.

Shares of ITC were trading at Rs 284.75 per scrip on BSE, down 1.73 per cent from the previous close.

