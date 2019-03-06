ITC shares gain over 1 pc on price hike

Shares of ITC rose by over 1 per cent Wednesday after the company increased the price of three brands - Bristol, and

The scrip gained 0.99 per cent to close at Rs 285.45 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.21 per cent to Rs 288.90.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares went up by 1.13 per cent to close at Rs 285.75 apiece.

On the traded volume front, 9.11 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The Kolkata-headquartered company has increased the prices by about 7 per cent to 14 per cent.

An ITC said Tuesday: "Prices of a few select brands have been revised upward marginally.

