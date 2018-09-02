ITI inks pacts with start-ups for manufacturing of ICT-IoT based solutions

-
State-owned ITI Ltd today signed agreements with start-ups and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) covering the manufacturing of a wide range of ICT-IOT based solutions, a government statement said.
ITI Ltd has also entered into an agreement with Telecommunication Engineering Center (TEC), New Delhi, for establishment of state-of-the-art telecom testing labs at its Bengaluru plant to facilitate mandatory testing of imported and indigenous telecom equipment in India, it added.
The agreements were signed today in the presence of Union Telecom and Communications Minister Manoj Sinha and Telecom Secretary and Chairman of the Telecom Commission Aruna Sundararajan on the sidelines of the first edition of ITI's two-day 'ICT & IoT Startup Tech Expo' in Bengaluru.
"The agreements signed today will also help ITI diversify its manufacturing capabilities in partnership with the start-ups, thereby supporting the sustainable turnaround of ITI," Sinha said.
