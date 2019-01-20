J-K admin plans to introduce 'Seri-Tourism' to promote both sectors

and Kashmir's Sericulture and Tourism departments have worked out a comprehensive plan to introduce 'Seri-Tourism' as a joint venture to promote both the sectors for enhancing the livelihood opportunities, a has said.

Under the first phase, model mulberry gardens of highly improved Japanese mulberry plants would be established at the Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), Sidhra and the (RSGC) in during this season, said Secretary, Tourism, Rigzin Samphael at a meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Sericulture Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum, of the JTGC, Sidhra Hitesh Gupta and other senior officers of tourism and sericulture development departments.

Ornamental mulberry plants would also be planted alongside the approaches of these golf courses and other locations in a systematic and technical way, Samphael said.

He lauded the for extending its support in conceptualisation and execution of these symbiotic projects bound to promote the activities of both sectors with the objective of benefiting the locals.

Samphael suggested the senior functionaries of both the departments to explore more destinations for development under 'Seri-Tourism' in the state in coming years.

The projects have been conceived efficiently and are very much cost effective, he said, adding that the future plans under the 'Seri- Tourism' initiative must be framed with more ground work and after proper survey with the objective of promoting both the sectors and ensuring a sustainable eco-friendly environment.

He also suggested for seeking expert opinions in the formulation and execution of plans under 'Seri-Tourism' at the potential tourism destinations of the state.

Shabnum informed the meeting that an area of about 0.75 acre has been identified for development of Model Mulberry Garden adjacent to the turf of JTGC, Sidhra for which required plant material has been arranged by the department.

The would be providing all technical assistance for plantation, upkeep and maintenance of these mulberry plants, he said.

He said arrangements have also been made for plantation of mulberry saplings alongside the various approaches of the course, he said.

The is also ready to extend all support and assistance for completion of similar project at the RSGC in March, Shabnum said.

He said the is associating itself with other departments under a multi-pronged strategy to have its varied role in promotional and other people oriented programmes, besides ensuring eco-conservation and maintenance of a healthy environment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)