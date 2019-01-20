Matthew Broderick to make London stage debut

Actor Matthew Broderick is set to make his West End debut in an original play by "Manchester by the Sea" writer-director Kenneth Lonergan.
Titled "The Starry Messenger", the play will see Broderick returning to the role of Mark Williams, which he first performed in an off-Broadway production for the New Group in 2009.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the play is described as a "bittersweet comic-drama" that follows an astronomer at New York City's planetarium who grows distant from his job and wife due to a desire to explore his infinite connection to the vastness of the universe.
It also features "Downton Abbey" actor Elizabeth McGovern.
