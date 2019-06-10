J&K Bank shares tumble 13 pc at close of trade; hit lower circuit on removal of Chairman

Shares of ended with a sharp loss of nearly 13 per cent Monday following the removal of its on Saturday.

The scrip dived 12.11 per cent to close at Rs 52.25 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 19.93 per cent to Rs 47.60 -- its lowest trading permissible limit -- for the day.

At NSE, shares cracked 12.71 per cent to close at Rs 51.85.

In terms of traded volume, 13.66 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 89 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation fell by Rs 400.41 crore to Rs 2,909.59 crore on the BSE.

In a surprise move, the and government Saturday removed Parvez Ahmed, and carried out a raid at the lender's corporate office in connection with alleged fraudulent appointments.

The government appointed the bank's R K Chibber, as an of the lender, and defended the decision to sack Ahmed, saying it was part of long term measures for improving functioning of the in accordance with the RBI guidelines.

"As a first step, the Government has decided to change its on of J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed, who is also the Consequent to his replacement as a government appointed Director, has taken on record cessation of Directorship of as Chairman and Managing Director," the had said.

Within minutes of the government order, sleuths of -- previously known as -- raided the corporate headquarters of the bank situated at M A Road in

& government holds 59 per cent stake in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)