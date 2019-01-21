J-K govt sets up panel for school infrastructure

The and Kashmir's administration has set up a panel for implementation of of toilets, drinking water and in government schools in the state, a said Monday.

The (GAD) has ordered constitution of district-level committee on this issue.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a district-level committee for achieving 100 per cent, of toilets, drinking water and in the government schools in the state," Commissioner-Secretary to (GAD), J-K, said.

A five-member committee will be headed by the as

The committee will prepare a detailed project report after undertaking actual assessment of deficient schools on the minimum requirement basis.

The panel will monitor the works executed by different agencies, including public health engineering, power development department and engineering wing of the School Department and to ensure completion of works by February 28.

It will also work out requirement of additional funds for providing electricity, drinking water connections to the school.

