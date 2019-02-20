JUST IN
J-K Highway closed following landslides

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which is the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of India, was Wednesday closed for traffic due to landslides triggered by rains in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The highway is blocked for vehicular traffic due to landslides triggered by rains in Ramban-Ramsoo section", traffic police officials said.

The men and machines of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) have been pressed into service to clear the highway of the landslide and make it trafficable, they said.

Authorities have been allowing one way traffic on the highway for the past few days.

Wed, February 20 2019. 12:45 IST

