Cong social media in-charge Divya Spandana's Twitter handle deleted

Congress's has deleted her handle, along with the history, triggering speculation over her future plans.

was abuzz with speculation over her political future as none of her controversial tweets were available on the microblogging website.

While her official handle disappeared, all the tweets from her verified Twitter handle showed as deleted.

had led the Congress's during the just-concluded Lok Sabha election, in which the grand old party managed to bag only 52 seats, eight more than what it had secured in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The did not say anything officially on Spandana's action, but sources close to the former said she was taking a break from for some time.

was not available for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)