J-K Police launches special against child labour in Katra, rescues 7 children

and Kashmir Police has launched a special drive against child labour in the state's city and rescued seven children, an said Monday.

A police team and the (care and protection of child team) conducted special drive against child labour, begging and other crimes related to juveniles in Sunday, the said.

During the special drive, the team found five children working at various eating points on the track to cave and found two minors begging, he said.

The rescued children were handed over by the to their parents with proper guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act, the said.

