J'khand govt to help farmers who approach it via co-operatives

-
ALSO READ
By-polls: BJP lost due to arrogance, says Hemant Soren
26 Jharkhand farmers leave for Israel
Oppn-backed bandh unsuccessful, says Das; counts benefit of amending Land Acquisition Act
Rahul Gandhi assured support to JMM: Former J'khand CM
Govt top priority is to develop villages having more SC/ST
-
The Jharkhand government would fully support the farmers who would approach it through agricultural co-operative societies, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said Monday.
Cooperative societies would provide them the opportunity to use modern agricultural technology and their profit from agriculture produce would increase, Das said in tweets from China.
After visiting a farmers' cooperative society in China's Shunyi, he said the peasants there are producing good agriculture produce through such societies.
Farmers in Jharkhand also can benefit through Cooperative Society in agriculture, Das said.
The chief minister is on a 5-day visit to China to obtain information about latest technology. Several ministers and officials are accompanying him.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU