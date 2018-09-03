JUST IN
Business Standard

J'khand govt to help farmers who approach it via co-operatives

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

The Jharkhand government would fully support the farmers who would approach it through agricultural co-operative societies, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said Monday.

Cooperative societies would provide them the opportunity to use modern agricultural technology and their profit from agriculture produce would increase, Das said in tweets from China.

After visiting a farmers' cooperative society in China's Shunyi, he said the peasants there are producing good agriculture produce through such societies.

Farmers in Jharkhand also can benefit through Cooperative Society in agriculture, Das said.

The chief minister is on a 5-day visit to China to obtain information about latest technology. Several ministers and officials are accompanying him.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 20:00 IST

