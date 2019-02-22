Jagadguru Hansdevacharya dies in road accident in UP

died in a road accident on the Agra- Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's district Friday, police said.

The seer's SUV collided with another vehicle near Devkhari village in the Bangarmau area in the morning, seriously injuring him and three others, they said.

All of them were rushed to a hospital, where Hansdevacharya succumbed to injuries, officials said.

Governor Naik, Yogi Adityanath, and others have condoled the death.

The Haridwar-based seer was an important religious figure associated with the temple movement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)