Jagadguru Hansdevacharya dies in road accident in UP

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Unnao (UP) 

Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti chief Jagadguru Hansdevacharya died in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district Friday, police said.

The seer's SUV collided with another vehicle near Devkhari village in the Bangarmau area in the morning, seriously injuring him and three others, they said.

All of them were rushed to a hospital, where Hansdevacharya succumbed to injuries, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Mahendra Pandey and others have condoled the death.

The Haridwar-based seer was an important religious figure associated with the Ram temple movement.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 20:05 IST

