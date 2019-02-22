I only launch deserving people: Salman Khan

Over the years, has become something of a godfather for industry newcomers but the superstar, who is now introducing Mohnish Bahl's daughter and Iqbal in "Notebook", says he gives chance only to deserving candidates.

The has launched Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya, Aditya' Pancholi's son Suraj, his and in recent years.

"I launch deserving candidates, not anybody," Salman said at the trailer launch of "Notebook", which he has produced.

"She (Pranutan) did a screen test and she is on. She is amazing in the film. She is so good with her lines. He (Zaheer) was unable to get the right dance step. He rehearsed for five hours and next day he got it right. He is hard working."



said he is nervous about his debut but is confident that he has done a good job.

"It hit me today morning that the world is going to see my work, they will get to see how good or bad I am. It is nerve wrecking. I personally feel I did a good job," he added.

The film, directed by National Award-winning Nitin Kakkar, releases on March 29.

Salman said he and Mohnish used to frequent the same gym in his initial days and it was the latter who used to pay the bill.

"One day while I was working out, Mohnish came and told me how he is tired of working round-the-clock. He had said that it was too tiring for him and that he wishes that god gives him a break. Next week his film ' Mein' released and God did listen to him, and gave him the longest break of his life," Salman said.

The superstar revealed he had suggested Mohnish's name for playing the negative role in 1989 blockbuster "Maine Pyaar Kiya".

"The first person to sign me was (Raj Kumar Barjatya), he passed away yesterday, god bless his soul. So I went and met Raj Babu, they signed me for the film. The film had a negative lead, so I suggested that he should try

" was apprehensive to offer Mohnish a negative role as he was Nutan ji's son. I then went to meet and she convinced that Mohnish could do it," Salman said.

