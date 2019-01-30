JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Karna cabinet decides to implement act on quota for SC/ST in

Jet Airways says actively engaged with aircraft lessors
Business Standard

Next meeting of PM-led panel to pick new CBI chief on Friday: Kharge

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The next meeting of the selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to pick the new CBI director will take place on Friday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also member of the panel, said Wednesday.

The last meeting of the panel took place on January 24 but it remained "inconclusive".

"The next meeting of the panel on selection of the CBI chief will take place on February 1 at around 6 PM," Kharge told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads the three-member panel with Kharge and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as its members.

In the last meeting, Kharge had sought details of dossiers of all the eligible officers for the post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements