Jet Airways says actively engaged with aircraft lessors

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and are being updated about efforts to improve liquidity, the airline said Wednesday amid flight cancellations due to grounding of aircraft.

The crisis-hit carrier also said that flight cancellations were necessitated due to a scheduled termination of an aircraft lease and to carry out an engine normalisation exercise.

"The company is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and has been regularly providing updates on the efforts undertaken by the company to improve its liquidity," a Jet Airways spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the airline, the aircraft, temporarily grounded for the engine normalisation exercise, are therefore expected to rejoin the scheduled operations on February 1.

"Owing to flight cancellations arising out of these temporary groundings, the company is making all efforts to minimise disruption to its network and informing and re-accommodating its affected guests," the statement said.

The company is also providing periodic and requisite updates to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), it added.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 19:25 IST

